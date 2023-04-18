Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 711,000 shares, a growth of 39.6% from the March 15th total of 509,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 592.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCCAF remained flat at $17.54 during midday trading on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.29.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.