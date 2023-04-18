SM Energy (SM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the energy company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

SM Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 45.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 4.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $6.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE SM opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 4.40. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

Insider Activity

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $671.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. SM Energy’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,604,675.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $86,460. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.09.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.