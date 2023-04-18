Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Short Interest Down 33.6% in March

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the March 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Small Pharma Stock Performance
Shares of Small Pharma stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 82,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08. Small Pharma has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Small Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
About Small Pharma
Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
