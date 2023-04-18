Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Down 28.5% in March

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the March 15th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Soligenix Stock Performance

SNGX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 20,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,045. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

