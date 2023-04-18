Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) CFO Heath Byrd Sells 11,336 Shares

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $612,370.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,108,960.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Heath Byrd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Heath Byrd sold 3,500 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $189,245.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SAH traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. 219,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.35. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 62.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

