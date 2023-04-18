Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Short Interest Update

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,168,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 488,577 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

SOHO opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $37.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOHO. TheStreet raised Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

