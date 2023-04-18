SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 142,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. 9.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPAR Group stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 8,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,471. SPAR Group has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc engages in the provision of merchandising and marketing services to retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. It operates through the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment covers services in the United States of America. The International segment offers merchandising, marketing, audit, and in-store event staffing services in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Japan, Mexico, South Africa and Turkey.

Featured Stories

