SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 192,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,931,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 107,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 47,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 30,338 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,375. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.07 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

