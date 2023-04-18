Spinnaker Trust Purchases Shares of 1,378 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,378 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Boeing by 12,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.59.

NYSE BA opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.80. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

