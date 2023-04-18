Spinnaker Trust Sells 129 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.28% of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $182.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.69. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $166.99 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The company has a market cap of $391.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

