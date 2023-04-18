Spinnaker Trust Sells 133 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

