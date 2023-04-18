Spinnaker Trust Sells 175 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Spinnaker Trust trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Equifax were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,100,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Equifax by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $196.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.69. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $234.14.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Equifax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.