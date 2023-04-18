Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 109.50 on May 19th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.36) per share on Friday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at £116.65 ($144.35) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3,815.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is £112.82. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a one year low of GBX 9,008 ($111.47) and a one year high of £128.90 ($159.51).

Several equities analysts have commented on SPX shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a £124 ($153.45) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £120.68 ($149.33).

In other news, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.08), for a total value of £829,262.56 ($1,026,188.05). In other Spirax-Sarco Engineering news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of £110.70 ($136.99), for a total value of £200,588.40 ($248,222.25). Also, insider Nicholas John Anderson sold 7,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of £111.58 ($138.08), for a total transaction of £829,262.56 ($1,026,188.05). Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

