Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Rating) rose 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 439 ($5.43) and last traded at GBX 439 ($5.43). Approximately 69,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 420 ($5.20).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 446.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 436.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £674.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

