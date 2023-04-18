State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Cut to $68.00

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

NYSE STT traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. 1,827,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,057,040. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analysts forecast that State Street will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

