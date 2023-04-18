Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,681 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up about 2.1% of Stegent Equity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock remained flat at $50.71 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 187,857 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.54.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

