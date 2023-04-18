Stifel Nicolaus Trims J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Target Price to $162.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.81.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.80. 762,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,862. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $153.92 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,834,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,538,341,000 after acquiring an additional 69,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,359,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,092,000 after buying an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,157,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,756,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

