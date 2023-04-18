Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $72.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

