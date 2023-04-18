Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Buys 136 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Barclays increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.47.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $271.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

