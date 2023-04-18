Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after buying an additional 535,454 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after purchasing an additional 633,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after purchasing an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after purchasing an additional 179,246 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

