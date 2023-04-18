Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

