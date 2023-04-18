Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.52 Million Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after buying an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CF Industries by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,789,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,134,783,000 after buying an additional 544,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,208,000 after purchasing an additional 560,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.95 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.40.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

