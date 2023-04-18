StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of China Green Agriculture stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Green Agriculture stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.13% of China Green Agriculture as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, with focus on humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

