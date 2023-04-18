StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.37. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 327.91% and a negative return on equity of 175.51%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It also develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.