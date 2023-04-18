StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.71. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Get Impac Mortgage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Impac Mortgage

In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMH Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.34% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.