StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMH opened at $0.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.71. Impac Mortgage has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.01.
In other news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,550,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.
