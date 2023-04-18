StockNews.com Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Conn’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $128.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Conn’s

About Conn’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,789,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 12.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Conn’s by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

