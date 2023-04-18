StockNews.com Lowers Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.
Conn’s Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CONN opened at $5.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $128.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $16.88.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $334.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.22 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 4.42%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Conn’s
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of home goods and related services. Its products include furniture, appliances, and consumer electronics. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conn's (CONN)
