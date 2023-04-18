StockNews.com Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $54.29 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

Insider Activity

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,604,500. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 224.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.