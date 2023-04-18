Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX) & Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Head to Head Survey

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) and Stratex Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:STTX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.8% of Antero Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Antero Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Stratex Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $7.14 billion 0.97 $1.90 billion $5.82 4.05 Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stratex Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Antero Resources and Stratex Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 7 6 0 2.46 Stratex Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Antero Resources presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, indicating a potential upside of 55.63%. Given Antero Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Antero Resources is more favorable than Stratex Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Stratex Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 26.60% 27.92% 12.59% Stratex Oil & Gas N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Antero Resources beats Stratex Oil & Gas on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The Marketing segment refers to marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity. The Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream segment represents midstream services. The company was founded by Paul M. Rady and Glen C. Warren, Jr. in June 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Stratex Oil & Gas

Stratex Oil & Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the exploitation, exploration, development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in Texas, Montana, Colorado, Kansas, North Dakota, and Utah. The company was founded on January 6, 1989 and is headquartered in Waterbury, CT.

