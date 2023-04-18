Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial currently has a $32.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Sunrun from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $375,583.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 14,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $375,583.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,673.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,012 shares of company stock worth $4,280,034 over the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

