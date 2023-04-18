Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) were up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.34 and last traded at $117.64. Approximately 294,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,515,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.43.

Several analysts recently commented on SMCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $3,119,192.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $3,119,192.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,722,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,060,813.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,772 shares of company stock valued at $3,792,623 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

