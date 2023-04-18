Superdry (LON:SDRY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $82.50

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 82.50 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 86.80 ($1.07), with a volume of 407100 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.80 ($1.11).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.19) price target on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of £71.35 million, a PE ratio of 997.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 118.20.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

