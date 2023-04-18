Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Set at C$12.50 by BMO Capital Markets

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) received a C$12.50 price target from stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.25.

Superior Plus stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$10.97. The stock had a trading volume of 529,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,026. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$9.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

