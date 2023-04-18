Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Surge Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

SGY opened at C$9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$923.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.11. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.15 and a 12 month high of C$13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.04.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

