Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.00.

Get Swisscom alerts:

Swisscom Stock Performance

SCMWY remained flat at $67.02 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

About Swisscom

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swisscom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swisscom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.