Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Short Interest Update

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 674 to CHF 702 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Swisscom from CHF 475 to CHF 500 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $601.00.
SCMWY remained flat at $67.02 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $43.69 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $347.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.
