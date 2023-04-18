Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Syneos Health from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.62. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $82.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 898.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 147.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

