Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Price Performance

Shares of TANH opened at $2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. Tantech has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TANH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

