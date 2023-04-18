TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Marshall Witt Sells 603 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $56,754.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,218.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Tuesday, March 21st, Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $110,039.40.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE SNX traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.04. 372,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after buying an additional 9,523 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.4% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 338,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,507,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.20.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.