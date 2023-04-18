Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,998,000 after purchasing an additional 85,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,130,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total value of $1,446,522.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 3,400 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.17, for a total value of $1,496,578.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at $86,296,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.33.

TDY stock opened at $438.11 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $325.00 and a 52-week high of $493.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $431.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.16 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

