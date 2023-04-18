Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Update

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 652,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Price Performance

NASDAQ TLS opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13. Telos has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Telos will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Telos by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Telos by 1,411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Telos by 212.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Telos in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.