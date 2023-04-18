Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

TERN opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.77.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of research firms have recently commented on TERN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,635,000.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.