Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Update

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %
TERN opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.38. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $12.77.
Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TERN. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,839,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,635,000.
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.
