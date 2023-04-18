TerraClassicUSD Market Capitalization Reaches $222.02 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $222.02 million and approximately $10.38 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00069729 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00041055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00023082 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001391 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,801,409,130 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,255,916 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.