Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target Raised to GBX 290

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCDY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Tesco from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($3.96) in a report on Friday.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 147,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,710. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Tesco has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.