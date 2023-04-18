Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,307 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.50. The company had a trading volume of 37,458,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,538,063. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42. The company has a market cap of $584.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.37.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

