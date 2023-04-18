Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT) Trading Up 0.7%

Teucrium Wheat Fund (NYSEARCA:WEAT – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.12 and last traded at $7.11. Approximately 642,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 665,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

Get Teucrium Wheat Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Wheat Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 559,078 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Teucrium Wheat Fund by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 722,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 319,516 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Teucrium Wheat Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,915,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund by 564.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 608,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 516,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Teucrium Wheat Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,271,000.

Teucrium Wheat Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Wheat Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to wheat without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for wheat (Wheat Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), which includes the second-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%; the third-to-expire CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Wheat Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Wheat Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.