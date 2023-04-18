The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Insider Buying Activity

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 23818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

Specifically, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.16.

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 181,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

