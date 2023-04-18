The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.94 on May 15th

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.9407 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Procter & Gamble has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Procter & Gamble has a dividend payout ratio of 57.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Procter & Gamble to earn $6.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of PG opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $292,647,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 453,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,732,000 after purchasing an additional 297,490 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.13.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

