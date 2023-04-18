Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $27,597.24 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

TBPH traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 417,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

About Theravance Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000.

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.