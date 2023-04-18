Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Sells $27,597.24 in Stock

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $27,597.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 369,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,389,588.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Theravance Biopharma Price Performance
TBPH traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $11.66. 417,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,442. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $737.26 million, a PE ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TBPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma
About Theravance Biopharma
Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.
In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.
