Threshold (T) Trading 0.8% Higher This Week

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0366 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $365.82 million and $12.20 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00031437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00021446 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,319.10 or 1.00016269 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,610,858,334.058607 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03614738 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $13,081,997.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.