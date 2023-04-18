Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Tops $0.0076

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $161.24 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00750392 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $511.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

