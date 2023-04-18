TNC Coin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $76,281.77 (TNC)

TNC Coin (TNC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market cap of $631.12 million and approximately $76,281.77 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup. The official website for TNC Coin is tnccoin.com. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.10736911 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $76,790.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

